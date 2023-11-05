Nearly 75,000 people ended up in hospital with injuries last year. This is three percent more than in 2021. In the coronavirus years 2020 and 2021, the number of patients with injuries had fallen, but this decline now appears to be reversing, the National Network for Acute Care (LNAZ) reports.

The number of seriously injured patients rose by 15 percent. The LNAZ attributes this to accidents involving cyclists. In 2022, more than 10,300 people were hospitalized due to a bicycle accident, compared to around 8,600 the year before and almost 8,300 the year before that.

Nearly three in ten patients are 80 years or older. An approximately equal group is between 60 and 79. These percentages have been stable for years.

The LNAZ also notes that fewer patients are recovering well from their injuries, "a higher proportion of patients remain severely or mildly disabled". According to the network, further research is needed to explain this.