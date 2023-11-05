A 17-year-old boy from De Lier, Zuid-Holland, was arrested on Friday for allegedly being involved in two explosions in Zoetermeer in October. He had contacted the police after it was reported last Tuesday on the regional investigative program Team West that pictures of two suspects would be made recognizable if they did not come forward.





Na de uitzending van @teamwest_tv 31/10 heeft zich een 17-jarige verdachte gemeld. Hij wordt ervan verdacht, samen met een andere jongen betrokken te zijn geweest bij 2 explosies in de #Streefkerkstraat en #Ruivenstraat in #Zoetermeer. @POL_Zoetermeer https://t.co/mnrM0LLfmi — Politie Eenheid Den Haag (@POL_DenHaag) November 5, 2023

The explosions occurred on the night of October 16 to 17 in two homes. The first explosion took place around 11 p.m. in Streefkerkstraat. 20 minutes later, another explosion happened in Ruivenstraat in the Oosterheem district, Omroep West reported. No one was injured. However, both houses were damaged by the explosions.

The police are looking for two boys. After the threats to make the pictures recognizable, the 17-year-old suspect turned himself in to the police. He is still in custody and is being questioned.