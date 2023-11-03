A violin valued at more than 30,000 euros was stolen from an international train at Amsterdam Central Station on Sunday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., just as the train was preparing to depart for Germany, the police reported on Friday. The police are looking for witnesses to the theft.

“This is not just any violin, but a special one," the police noted. "The owner would like to have her violin back, and the police are more than willing to arrest the individual responsible for its theft.”

Investigators are requesting information from anyone who may know about the violin's whereabouts, as it might have been offered for sale or someone may have recently started playing this distinctive instrument. The violin is housed in a rectangular, dark-colored case.

The public is encouraged to share any relevant information via the official tip form or by calling 0900-8844. For those who wish to report anonymously, the number to call is 0800-7000.