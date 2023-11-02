Storm Ciarán is quickly approaching the Netherlands and has prompted the KNMI to issue a Code Orange warning of very strong winds for the coastal provinces, starting in Zeeland at 11:00 a.m. Expect the storm to cause flight delays and cancelations, Schiphol and Rotterdam The Hague airports warned.

The code orange warning takes effect in Zeeland at 11:00 a.m. The meteorological institute expects strong winds with gusts of 100-110 kilometers per hour from a southerly direction. “This afternoon, these conditions will expand northwards, and there will also be a code orange for the coastal areas of Zuid-Holland, Noord-Holland, and the west of the Wadden Sea,” the KNMI said.

The code orange warning is in effect in Zeeland from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., in Zuid-Holland from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., in Noord-Holland from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and in the Wadden area from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

A code yellow warning is in effect for all provinces except Groningen, Drenthe, and Overijssel, starting in Zeeland at 7:00 a.m. and lasting into Friday morning.

On its website, Schiphol Airport warned that the stormy weather will likely result in delayed and canceled flights. “We are sorry for travelers affected by this.”

By 7:30 a.m., the airport’s site reported around 200 canceled departures and about the same number of canceled arrivals for Thursday. Many of the canceled flights are KLM flights to and from European destinations. Rotterdam The Hague Airport also reported several canceled and delayed flights.

Rijkswaterstaat and ANWB warned of dangerous conditions on the roads today due to the stormy weather. The ANWB urged people to work from home if they can. The travelers organization expected a very busy rush hour on Thursday morning and already had reports of 67 traffic jams covering 325 kilometers of Dutch roads by 7:39 a.m.