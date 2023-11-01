The ANWB is urging Netherlands residents to work from home tomorrow due to storm Ciaran, expected to reach the Dutch coast on Thursday morning. The strong winds and rain can cause massive traffic jams, the travelers’ organization warned.

Delays on the road increase quickly in rainy and windy weather, an ANWB spokesperson explained to NOS. Motorists keep more distance, and incidents like fallen trees increase traffic jams and delays. Because many trees still have their leaves, they catch a lot of wind. And after a long period of wet weather leaving the ground soft and saturated, the ANWB expects many fallen trees tomorrow.

If you do have to get on the road, keep a close eye on traffic reports, the ANWB advised.

The KNMI has issued a code yellow warning for all provinces except Groningen, Drenthe, and Overijssel, starting in the southwest at 9:00 a.m. and covering the other provinces by 10:00 a.m.

Ciaran was still east of Canada last night and is making rapid progress over the Atlantic Ocean today, according to NOS. The core of the storm is expected to be just south of Ireland tonight, heading over England towards the North Sea tomorrow. France, England, Wales, and the Benelux are expected to be hit hard by the storm.