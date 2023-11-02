Financial stress among parents is leading to a record number of reports of emotionally neglected children, according to the child protection organization Veilig Thuis, as NOS reported on Thursday. This can notably be attributed to factors such as inflation, high energy costs, and a tight housing market.

The child protection organization deals with reports of child abuse. Over the past five years, reports of emotionally neglected children have increased by half. Cases of physical neglect have also reached a record high, with 3,000 reported.

"This may mean that there is more unrest in families and that more arguments occur in front of the children," said Veilig Thuis chairman Judith Kuypers during the NOS Radio 1 Journaal. "Due to the stress, parents find it extremely difficult to see what is important for their children. They are not providing enough love and attention."

Kuypers explained that these increases are partly because there is more awareness of child abuse. "We knew we were only seeing the tip of the iceberg because entities like schools find it difficult to report such issues.” She added that the organization is now collaborating with schools to facilitate reports.

Anyone who is a victim or suspects that a child is being abused can report it to Veilig Thuis. The organization then speaks with the child and the parents and tries to provide assistance, for example, by connecting them with professionals who can help the parents with their circumstances, whether it is financial or related to something else.