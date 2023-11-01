People may encounter a call to vote on the dating app Tinder in the coming weeks. It is a campaign by the National Youth Council. “It is a nice way to reach a broad target group of young people. More and more young people indicate in their profiles that they are politically interested,” explained a spokesperson for the council.

The campaign launched on Wednesday and will run until November 22, the day of the parliamentary election. The ads include messages like: “Don’t ghost the election. Vote.” And: “Don’t be catfished. Fill out a voting guide and vote!”

Anyone who swipes right on the ad, Tinder’s way of indicating you’re interested in someone, will end up on a Youth Council page. There, young people will be reminded to take their identity cards to the polling station, get information about the nearest polling stations, and complete a voting guide to help determine the party best aligned with them.

According to the National Youth Council, Tinder took the initiative for the campaign. It is the first time that the app is involved in the Dutch elections. The platform previously held similar voting campaigns in Brazil, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and France.