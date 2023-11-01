A driving instructor was fined hundreds of euros after his 17-year-old student was caught speeding on Tuesday on the A2 between Boxtel and Den Bosch, RTL Nieuws reported on Wednesday.

The police told Omroep Brabant that they stopped the training car for driving at 154 kilometers per hour in a 130 kilometers per hour zone. The car was also noted for swerving and remaining unnecessarily in the left lane for an extended period.

The instructor explained he was showing the student that speeding saves little time, but the police said they “did not fall for that.” He received a fine of 334 euros for speeding and another 240 euros for driving unnecessarily on the left.