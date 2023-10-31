Scientists can conduct research for not 14 but 28 days with embryos that are kept alive specifically for this purpose, according to the Health Council. It mainly concerns embryos that are left over after IVF treatment and are donated for research. “Ethically, there is no point in time at which research with embryos is inadmissible, except late in development,” the Health Council said in advice to the Cabinet. However, drawing a line depends on all kinds of factors, according to the council.

“Research up to 28 days into embryonic development can provide valuable knowledge to prevent developmental disorders and treat fertility problems. That knowledge is now out of reach and cannot be obtained in any other way,” the organization said. There is currently “virtually no knowledge” about the development of a human embryo between two and four weeks, while important processes take place at that time, such as the development of organs. Science can benefit a lot from this.

Science can already learn more about human embryos that are older than one month because older and non-living material left over from abortions can be used for research.

The council also takes the “social perspective” into account in its 28-day limit. According to the council, the extension from two to four weeks can be explained, but research with embryos is a sensitive subject about which people can have different views. All interests must be taken into account in order to have social support, the council believes. An embryo is seen as the beginning of life, although consciousness and sensation do not arise until 22 weeks.

Until now, scientists could only keep embryos alive for a week. Technological developments have made it possible to do so for longer. The Health Council doesn’t expect that researchers will immediately start large-scale studies, but because the possibilities already exist, the matter must be considered and decided upon in good time.

Outgoing Minister Ernst Kuipers of Public Health had asked the Health Council for advice on human embryos, created by the fusion of an egg and a sperm cell (classic embryos) and “embryo-like structures” (ELS) that are formed in a laboratory without sperm, eggs, or uterus.

The council believes that ELS that “imitate” intact embryos also deserve protection in the Embryo Act. “The reason for this is that it cannot be ruled out that they can grow into a human,” This advice may not apply to ELS that do not resemble intact embryos, for example, if they mimic an organ.