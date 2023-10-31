A 14-year-old boy sustained serious injuries from fireworks in Breda on Monday afternoon, the police reported. His 15-year-old friend threw burning fireworks into the air, which then landed on the boy's neck. An ambulance took the injured boy to the hospital, and his friend has been arrested.

The incident occurred on Paul Krügerlaan at 1 p.m. The victim was walking with some friends when of the friends threw fireworks in the air, which came down and fell right on the victim's neck. “They tried to remove it but it exploded in his neck. As a result, the victim suffered burns and had problems with his ears,” the police wrote.

Police and ambulance services were called, and the victim was taken to the hospital. The suspect was arrested on charges of serious assault and illegal possession of fireworks. Despite the fact that he obviously did not want this, he did take a risk by throwing the burning piece of fireworks above a group,” the police stated.

The parents of both boys were immediately notified about the incident. The Public Prosecution Service will decide on the further progression of the case at a later date.