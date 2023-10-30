In a self-organized debate, the party leaders of Nieuw Sociaal Contract (NSC) and GroenLinks-PvdA, Pieter Omtzigt and Frans Timmermans, will discuss “the future of the Netherlands” on Monday evening. Because they both share the belief “that the challenges of our time require more substantive discussion,” they have “taken the initiative for this special meeting,” the parties said.

The debate, led by Diana Matroos, will take place in Luxor Live in Arnhem. The intention is for the two to talk and debate for 90 minutes about the themes of good governance, climate, and social security. “Timmermans and Omtzigt elaborate their vision on these themes and then enter into a debate with each other. For each theme, they look for what unites and sets them apart,” the parties said.

The event has room for several hundred attendees and can also be followed online.