The soil research for PFOS at the site of the 1992 Bijlmer plane crash is taking place on Monday and Tuesday. During this extended soil investigation, multiple areas within the zone of the disaster will be inspected to determine where the substance is present in the ground and where it is not.

On October 4, 1992, a cargo plane from the Israeli airline El Al crashed crashed into the Groeneveen and Kruitberg apartment buildings in the Bijlmer. The crash completely destroyed 40 apartments and over 135 flats caught fire. The crash killed 43 people, including all four crew members of the aircraft, and many others got hurt.

The municipality recently announced that it would conduct soil research at the site of the disaster, looking for PFOS, a type of PFAS. It has been known since 2017 that PFOS is found at the Bijlmer disaster site. The substance used to be used in fire-fighting foam and got into the ground while the fire department fought the fires in the disaster. However, stricter regulations concerning permissible levels in the soil were introduced last May, as PFOS is dangerous to both humans and the environment.

On Monday and Tuesday, the soil will be meticulously examined by an external research agency to determine the amount of PFOS present and its depth within the ground. Depending on the findings, further measures may be taken. Residents and stakeholders will be informed further in February once the investigation results are available, as previously stated by a spokesperson for Amsterdam alderman Reinier van Dantzig (Housing and Urban Development).

The GGD health services asserted that there is no immediate threat to humans since the substance is located beneath the grass.

The investigation was supposed to start in September but was postponed until after the commemoration at locals’ request.