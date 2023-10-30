NEC striker Bas Dost is doing well after he collapsed on the field during the final phase of the Eredivisie match between AZ and NEC in Alkmaar. He spent the night in the hospital in Alkmaar but was feeling good, he said on his team’s X profile.

“I am doing well. The help I got on the field was fantastic. I am now in the hospital, and I’m feeling good. Thanks for all the support!” he posted, along with a photo of him in the hospital bed.

The 34-year-old footballer suddenly collapsed in the final phase of the match, frightening everyone involved. Players from both teams formed human shields around him as medics treated him on the field. He regained consciousness before the medics carried him off on a stretcher. He raised a clenched fist as he was taken away to show that he was okay.

The medics took him to a nearby hospital for examination to figure out what happened.

A month ago, RKC Waalwijk goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen collapsed on the field during a match against Ajax. He also survived the incident relatively unscathed.