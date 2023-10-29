Max Verstappen was the winner of the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday. The F1 champion won the race by 14 seconds and was hardly troubled. It was the third year in a row that Verstappen was victorious in Mexico City.

Verstappen started the race in third, with the two Ferrari cars taking the first two spots. Carlos Sainz started in second, with Charles Leclerc taking pole position.

But that did not last long, as Verstappen made a brilliant move to take the spot on the first turn. Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez crashed out in the first lap in his native Mexico, to the crowd's disappointment.

Verstappen told his team after 19 laps that the tires were not holding and he would have to come in. The Dutchman drove past George Russell and Oscar Piastri before burning past Sainz in the 29th lap to take second spot.

A red flag was called in the 34th lap due to Kevin Magnussen's car crashing and then catching fire. Verstappen was in first position at that point, as Leclerc had gone in for a pitstop shortly before the incident.

The 26-year-old was the quickest upon the restart and kept the first spot before cruising to victory for the rest of the race. Lewis Hamilton came second, with Charles Leclerc taking the last podium place.

Verstappen equaled Alain Prost in the all-time table of most F1 wins with 51. He is three races behind Sebastian Vettel on top. He is also the first driver to win 16 races in a season.

Three races are left in the F1 season, with the next one planned in Brazil on the 5th of November.