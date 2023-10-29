Reigning champion Feyenoord suffered defeat in the Eredivisie for the first time this season. FC Twente was too strong for the Rotterdam team in a 2-1 home win that moved them past the Enschede club in the standings.

Manfred Ugalde scored the first goal of the afternoon in the 10th minute. He scored through Feyenoord defender Quilindschy Hartman. Ugalde was sent deep by Alfons Sampsted and then cut out the slipping David Hancko. He struck with his left and the ball went through the legs of Hartman over goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, who had no chance.

For Costa Rican Ugalde, it was only his second goal of the season in the Eredivisie. Last season, he scored eight goals in 24 games.





After falling behind early, there were no more big chances for Feyenoord. Shortly after halftime, Calvin Stengs had a good chance, but FC Twente goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall managed to keep the ball out.

Coach Arne Slot tried to force the equalizer with some offensive substitutions, but Twente took advantage of the spaces that presented themselves. In the 79th minute, Ricky van Wolfswinkel shot from close range after a free kick, but his goal didn't seem to count due to offside. However, the video referee ruled that van Wolfswinkel was just behind goalkeeper Bijlow.

Maurice Steijn, who was dismissed as Ajax coach a few days ago, shared the same opinion. Steijn was in the stadium for his son Sem Steijn, who was substituted midway through the second half.

Feyenoord continued to fight for victory, and captain Lutsharel Geertruida scored the opening goal from close range just before the end after the ball ended up at his feet following a corner. It was his third goal of the season in the Eredivisie.

In the 93rd minute, Feyenoord escaped 3-1 because Daan Rots' bet was cleared off the line.

Slot had given Ramiz Zerrouki a starting position in midfield. The former FC Twente player was replaced by Ayase Ueda in the 70th minute.

Feyenoord had already drawn twice this season. At home against Fortuna Sittard in the first round there was a 0-0 draw in De Kuip and a week later the away match against city rivals Sparta ended 2-2.

AZ and league leaders PSV also have more points than the Rotterdam team. Should PSV win against Ajax on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., the Eindhoven team would extend the gap to seven points.

Feyenoord does not have to be in action this week. The Rotterdam team will play away again next weekend, then against RKC Waalwijk.