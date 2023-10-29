Feyenoord lost for the first time in the Eredivisie this season on Sunday against FC Twente. Twente have now gone above Feyenoord with the victory. Manfred Ugalde and Ricky van Wolfswinkel got the goals for Twente, with Lutsharel Geertruida getting Feyenoord’s solitary goal.

Ramiz Zerrouki kept his place in the Feyenoord side after scoring against Lazio in the Champions League in midweek. Zerrouki was facing his old side in Twente, who played for from 2019 until last summer when he joined the reigning champions.

Twente had a big chance to break the deadlock after 6 minutes. A breakdown in communication between Feyenoord captain Lutsharel Geertruida and goalkeeper Justin Bijlow left ex-Ajax left-back Youri Regeer with an easy chance, but the youngster blazed it over.

The home side took the lead three minutes later through Manfred Ugalde. The Costa Rican striker cut inside on David Hancko before his shot was deflected into the goal off of Quilindschy Hartman.

It was an aggressive match in the first half as the Tukkers frustrated Arne Slot’s side.

Twente goalkeeper Lars Unnerstal made a fantastic save to start the second half when substitute Alireza Jahanbaksch crossed the ball to Calvin Stengs, who did everything right by side-footing the ball towards goal. However, still, Unnerstall was still able to palm it away.

Feyenoord brought on another four attacking players as Arne Slot desperately tried to force an equalizer. Unnerstall was called into action again halfway through the second half when the German stopped Hancko’s shot from close range.

Twente doubled their lead after 78 minutes. A long ball was well read by Ricky van Wolfswinkel behind the Feyenoord defence. Van Wolfswinkel played it to Ugalde, whose shot was saved by Justin Bijlow before van Wolfswinkel got another chance, which he dispatched. The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but the crowd in the Grolsch Veste exploded in cheers a few minutes later when referee Dennis Higler signaled for the goal.

Geertruida gave Feyenoord some hope in the closing stages when he knocked home a rebound after Ondrey Lingr headed the ball onto the post.

Twente should have made it 3-1 in the closing stages, but Michel Sadilek could not convert Mitchel van Bergen’s cross.

Twente held on for a big win, which puts manager Joseph Oosting at the top of the list regarding points won in the first ten matches as Twente manager. Twente faces Utrecht away next Sunday. Feyenoord will try to bounce back from this defeat away to RKC Waalwijk on Saturday.