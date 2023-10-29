Students residing in the Zuiderzeeweg student community on Zeeburgereiland in Amsterdam were aware when they signed their contracts that their tenancy would end in December 2024 due to new neighborhood construction. However, the housing provider recently advanced this date to June 2024, right before the end of the academic year. They are now mobilizing to seek a postponement of the eviction.

235 students currently live in the student housing complex. Over the next few years, the municipality of Amsterdam plans to transform the site where the complex is located into a new neighborhood named 'Baaibuurt West.' According to the development plan on the municipality’s website, the first construction will not start before 2028.

Upon signing their contracts, the students were aware they would need to leave by December 2024 to make space for this new neighborhood. However, on September 13, 2023, the student housing provider DUWO sent them a letter to announce that the eviction would be advanced to June 2024, six months earlier than stated in their contract.

"We were shocked," said Kiek Korevaar, a resident of the complex for three years. This 25-year-old student is particularly upset that the eviction coincides with the end of the academic year, a notably stressful time. "We always knew we'd have to leave, but not like that," they said, adding that most students will probably be finishing their thesis or taking their exams during this period. According to the Gender Studies student, this would greatly complicate their search for alternative housing.

In response, the students began organizing and called a general assembly to formulate a plan of action. A legal team was assembled to explore their options. They notably hope to convince DUWO to delay the eviction until September 2024 in order to allow students ample time to finish their academic year and arrange relocations during the summer. They are also asking DUWO to provide alternative housing for those who will still be studying after the eviction date.

DUWO expressed uncertainty regarding potential options for a later eviction. The housing organization said that they are pressed for time because the municipality requires the site to be cleared by December 2024. Given the time needed for demolition work, the decision was made to terminate contracts as of June 30, 2024.

“We understand the disappointment of our residents and their concerns about finding alternative housing,” DUWO told NL Times. “We are currently in discussions with the municipality to ensure everything is handled properly." The housing organization noted that "by the end of the year, it should be clear if and what the options are." The municipality is expected to send a formal letter by the end of November regarding the termination of the contract and the associated conditions.

Regarding alternative housing for those still studying, DUWO remains unclear. "From what we can ascertain, the rental agreements do not include the right to alternative accommodation. However, various types of contracts have been used in the recent period, and we are looking into whether this has any implications," DUWO wrote.

The students are now trying to raise attention to their case. A resident published an op-ed in the Amsterdam newspaper Het Parool, and AT5 recently reported this issue. “We hope this will bring a bit more support and clarity,” Kiek remarked. They also presented their case to the Council Committee Residential Construction and Public Housing on October 17, calling for a postponement of the eviction date, alternative housing, but also participation in the development plans for the future of the neighborhood.

Kiek emphasized that their mobilization is not only about the eviction date. “There is a lot of attachment to this play. This is not a usual place to live." The Zuiderzeeweg student community, also referred to as "ZZW," is part of one of the city's last "frayed edges." For over two decades, successive generations of students and young people have resided on Zeeburgereiland, gradually turning the area into a creative and self-organized neighborhood. Among other things, they have gardens and animals, opened a giveaway shop, and organized events and festivals. “Places like these are becoming rare in Amsterdam,” the student pointed out.

Residents fear that the spirit of the area may vanish with the construction of the new neighborhood. “The municipality said they want to keep the creative character of the island to establish a ‘creative neighborhood,’ but the paradox is that it's already there,” Kiek said. The student pointed out that the municipality has often expressed a desire to safeguard the city's "frayed edges" (rafelranden) and "free spaces" (vrije plaatsen) in the past. “That's not what we see in practice here."

The residents also fear for their own future after the eviction. "Many of us won't be able to find an affordable place in the city. I’m scared that many might leave the city. I already see this happening all around me,” Kiek remarked.

“Amsterdam is just becoming unlivable,” the student concluded.