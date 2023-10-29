An ambulance and a car collided head-on on the N366 in the province of Groningen on Saturday evening. Four people were injured as a result. The ambulance was on the road with blue lights and siren at the time of the accident and was transporting a patient, the police said. Four people were injured in the accident, one seriously, RTV Noord reported.

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near Nieuwe Pekela. Emergency services were on the scene treating two injured people in the car. According to the police, they were the only occupants. The other two injured were in the ambulance, including the patient. He had already been taken to a hospital. His condition was worrying, a police spokeswoman said. However, she could not provide information about the condition of the other injured people.

Footage showed that both vehicles were badly damaged. According to RTV Noord, the car ended up on the side of the road. The ambulance came to a stop at the guardrail.