The police arrested two men suspected of involvement in a shooting in Spijkenisse early Saturday morning. This concerns a 26-year-old man of no fixed address and a 31-year-old man from Spijkenisse. The shooting left a 40-year-old man from Spijkenisse seriously injured.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. in an entertainment venue on Voorstraat. The investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is still ongoing. Police are asking people who have video footage or other relevant information to come forward.

Een 40-jarige man uit #Spijkenisse is zaterdagochtend neergeschoten in een uitgaansgelegenheid op de #Voorstraat. Hij raakte zwaargewond. Vanmorgen vroeg hielden we twee mannen aan. Informatie? Deel het met ons. pic.twitter.com/b6EJVa7Bxi — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) October 28, 2023

In another case, a man was seriously injured in a stabbing incident on Hazelaarstraat in Amsterdam-Noord on Saturday morning, the police reported on X. The police speak of a violent incident, which was witnessed by several people. Officers arrested a suspect at the scene.

Een ernstig incident kleurde de Hazelaarstraat in Amsterdam-Noord vanmorgen blauw. Rond 11.45 uur kregen wij meldingen dat er daar iemand zou zijn neergestoken. Kort daarna troffen agenten ter plaatse op straat een zeer zwaargewonde man aan. Hij moest gereanimeerd worden en is… pic.twitter.com/FGxmZ1iuhx — Politie Eenheid Amsterdam (@POL_Amsterdam) October 28, 2023

The police received reports about the incident around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday. The victim had to be resuscitated and was rushed to hospital in critical condition. It is not yet known what exactly happened. The police are investigating the circumstances of the case. Witnesses are asked to come forward, partly so that they can receive victim assistance.