GroenLinks-PvdA chairman Frans Timmermans is "worried" about a right-wing coalition should his party not win the most votes in the parliamentary elections. If a party wins the elections and takes the lead in forming a coalition, "you are not so easily looked at if you come from the left," Timmermans notes.

The former EU commissioner made his comments in Groningen, where he presented his working visits to the country in recent weeks. When asked if he thought he would not be in a coalition if, for example, Pieter Omtzigt (NSC) became the largest party, he said, "I know this country a little bit. The tendency, if the left is not big enough, to go back to the right is very deeply rooted in political parties. We are stronger when we are the largest."

On stage in a hall at De Oosterpoort in Groningen, several hundred interested people watched a Q&A session between Timmermans and three people he had spoken to about their problems and concerns during his tour of the Netherlands. Habtamu de Hoop, a member of parliament, led the conversation. Speakers included a youth protection worker, a victim of the Groningen earthquakes, and an initiator of an energy company.

During the meeting, Timmermans stressed several times the importance of restoring confidence in the government. "Step by step we can give people self-confidence again. And that starts with a government that trusts people again and gives you support when you need help," he said. The issue of livelihood security also came up again and again in the party leader's talks. Next Monday, Timmermans will hold a discussion and debate with Omtzigt in Arnhem. Reliability and livelihood security are also key issues for NSC. Both parties are currently - together with the VVD - at the top of the polls.

"Stap voor stap kunnen we mensen weer zelfvertrouwen geven. En dat begint bij een overheid die mensen weer vertrouwt en je een steuntje in de rug geeft als je hulp nodig hebt."@F__Timmermans over wat er nodig is om mensen weer optimisme te bieden voor een hoopvolle toekomst. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/RatBfvagbR — Partij van de Arbeid (@PvdA) October 27, 2023

GroenLinks-PvdA has "very strong similarities" with Omtzigt on some issues, Timmermans acknowledged. He said he recently had coffee with the former CDA member and the two "went into depth very quickly" about "all sorts of issues." He said he wants to start Monday by making clear both the differences and the similarities "so that people can make a choice."