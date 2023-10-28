The Koninklijke Marechaussee arrested a 44-year-old man in possession of 18 kilograms of ecstasy pills and other drugs at a house in Amsterdam this week. The arrest is likely related to three previous arrests at Schiphol Airport in September, the Marechaussee said on Friday.

Vandaag heeft de rechter-commissaris van de @rb_noordholland besloten dat de 44-jarige verdachte blijft vast zitten. Ondertussen gaat de @Marechaussee verder met het opsporingsonderzoek https://t.co/mzWgF4rvUZ — OM Noord-Holland (@OMNoord_Holland) October 27, 2023

An investigation is underway into whether the man was a customer of other ecstasy smugglers. A man who wanted to travel to Gambia was arrested at Schiphol Airport on September 17. He was carrying eight kilos of ecstasy pills. A day later, two other men were arrested with Gambia as their destination. They were carrying 9 and 10 kilograms of ecstasy pills, respectively.

However, the prosecutor's office has not yet completed the investigation into this drug case. Further arrests are not excluded.