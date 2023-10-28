Amsterdam suspect arrested for smuggling 18 kilograms of ecstasy
The Koninklijke Marechaussee arrested a 44-year-old man in possession of 18 kilograms of ecstasy pills and other drugs at a house in Amsterdam this week. The arrest is likely related to three previous arrests at Schiphol Airport in September, the Marechaussee said on Friday.
Vandaag heeft de rechter-commissaris van de @rb_noordholland besloten dat de 44-jarige verdachte blijft vast zitten. Ondertussen gaat de @Marechaussee verder met het opsporingsonderzoek https://t.co/mzWgF4rvUZ— OM Noord-Holland (@OMNoord_Holland) October 27, 2023
An investigation is underway into whether the man was a customer of other ecstasy smugglers. A man who wanted to travel to Gambia was arrested at Schiphol Airport on September 17. He was carrying eight kilos of ecstasy pills. A day later, two other men were arrested with Gambia as their destination. They were carrying 9 and 10 kilograms of ecstasy pills, respectively.
However, the prosecutor's office has not yet completed the investigation into this drug case. Further arrests are not excluded.
Reporting by ANP and NL Times