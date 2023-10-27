Teenagers searching for information about climate change on TikTok frequently encounter misinformation, according to a study by Pointer and Beeld & Geluid. Out of 240 climate change-related videos analyzed, 73 had misleading content, representing 30 percent of the total. TikTok responded to the findings by taking corrective measures.

Researchers conducted a study at a secondary school in the Netherlands to assess youths' exposure to climate misinformation on TikTok. Ten students, aged 13-17, were tasked with gathering climate information in an hour using new accounts to ensure unbiased video suggestions. This approach provided insights into TikTok's algorithm.

Findings show that the students often encountered misinformation when searching for videos about climate change on TikTok, with 30 percent of such videos containing false information. This misinformation varies, from alt-right climate change denial to progressives exaggerating outcomes or using flawed arguments, according to the researchers.

For example, a video claimed that polar bears are extinct due to climate change. Another video stated that climate change had always existed throughout the centuries. Climate expert Bart Verheggen explained that this statement is misleading because the context is missing. "What is not said is that our human activity now causes the current climate change, that it is happening very quickly and that it is causing major problems."

After asking students to watch and like videos, researchers observed TikTok's recommendation system. They noted that one video with misinformation often led to more of the same kind, with similar videos frequently appearing in the same sequence.

In a response to the researchers, TikTok emphasized the importance of the climate change topic. They have labels directing users to reliable sources when searching for "climate change." The company also said that they have "taken appropriate action on a number of the accounts and videos" as a result of our investigation. This included actions such as banning accounts, deleting content, or reducing the prominence of certain posts.