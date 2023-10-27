October has been unusually rainy in the Netherlands, particularly in the center and south of the country, Weerplaza reported on Friday. This follows temperature records set at the beginning of the month.

Official weather records for the Netherlands are recorded in De Bilt, which is considered a meteorological center for the country.

October is likely to become the wettest on record. As of the morning of October 27, the KNMI station in De Bilt recorded nearly 168 millimeters of rain. By the end of this weekend, the count is expected to surpass 180 mm, approaching the record October rainfall in De Bilt of over 193 mm set in 1932. Given the forecasted showers for Monday and Tuesday, this record is likely to be broken.

According to the KNMI, wet weather is forecast to persist into the next few days. Over the weekend, maximum temperatures will hover between 13 and 14 degrees, accompanied by persistent rain. The weather next week will be changeable, with minimal sunshine and high chances of rainfall every day. Temperatures will not exceed 14 degrees.