Dutch Brigadier General Cas Schreur will lead the troops of the NATO mission in Iraq next year. The lower house of the Dutch parliament approved the mission this week but also expressed concerns about a possible escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The mission aims to strengthen the security sector in the country. About 300 Dutch soldiers and three transport helicopters will be stationed in Iraq. The mission was supported by coalition parties VVD, D66, CDA, and ChristenUnie, and the SGP and GroenLinks. The SP, PVV, and DENK, among others, don’t support the mission.

The political parties are concerned about the war between Israel and Hamas. “The entire region is under tension because of that war,” said Kati Piri (GroenLinks-PvdA). Don Ceder (ChristenUnie) wants an exit strategy in place in case the conflict flares up in Israel and spreads to other countries in the Middle East.

The security situation in Iraq has deteriorated since the outbreak of violence between Israel and Hamas, the outgoing Cabinet also acknowledged. In the past week alone, 12 locations with Western soldiers have been attacked by pro-Iranian militias. “But we cannot afford to ignore other places in the world,” said outgoing Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren. The threat level has been scaled up to significant. Iran supports Hamas and has a lot of influence in Iraq.

The military union AFMP recognizes parliament’s concerns about the NATO mission in Iraq. However, according to chairman Ruud Bergsma, these concerns are not specifically the result of the risks the war between Israel and Hamas poses to the mission. “We are constantly in discussions with Defense and other parties about security. That is an ongoing thing because there are always concerns,” he said.

Bergsma agrees with the importance of an exit strategy. “If people are in danger at some point, we have to remove them,” he said. For now, AFMP is not considering withdrawing support from the mission. “Our members also like being able to do something,” he said. He has not received signals from union members that concerns have increased.

Schreurs is currently commander of 11 Air Mobile Brigade Air Assault. He will start work in Iraq on May 1, taking over command from a Spanish lieutenant general. After his appointment, Schreurs will be promoted to major general, Defense reports.