Several hundred pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched from the Transvaal Park in The Hague to the Zuiderpark on Saturday morning.

Om u een indruk te geven van het aantal deelnemers bij de pro-Palestina demonstratie in Den Haag. #IsrealPalestineconflict pic.twitter.com/hl0nxm3ASk — Owen (@_owenobrien_) October 21, 2023

Before the march, an Islamic prayer was held and an address was given to the crowd. "This march is not a march of aggression, but of peace," the speaker said. Through the march, the participants want to draw attention to the "injustices in the world and especially in Palestine."

Some participants brought Palestinian flags as well as protest signs and banners reading "Free Palestine." In addition, participants accused Israel of terrorism and shouted "Allahu Akbar." There is also one participant waving a green flag with Arabic text. The flag resembles that of Hamas, a group that is considered a terrorist organization by the EU, among others, but it is not. The police in The Hague wrote on X that the flag is not punishable.

Wij zien opmerkingen over vlaggen met Arabische teksten tijdens de demonstratie #DenHaag. Deze worden beoordeeld en als sprake is van een strafbare vlag, wordt opgetreden. @geertwilderspvv @Bobvankeulen — Politie Eenheid Den Haag (@POL_DenHaag) October 21, 2023

The march ended in the Zuiderpark. There, several speeches were given from a small stage, calling for, among other things, to hang up the Palestinian flag and to boycott products from Israel. There were also prayers and a moment of silence. The demonstration ended just before 1:30 p.m.

The march was accompanied by the police, who are present with vans, horses, and bicycles, among other things. In addition, volunteers from the neighborhood also accompany the march.