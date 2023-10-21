From this Saturday, the popular Jaap Eden ice rink in Amsterdam is open again for skating enthusiasts. What's special about the rink this year is that the 400-meter outdoor ice rink has been completely renovated in recent months. Thus, it is brand new and ready to be tested.

The new outdoor ice rink was built with sustainability and efficiency in mind. With the built-in energy-efficient cooling system, the temperature in certain areas of the rink can be regulated. For example, it can be used to adjust parts of the rink to the temperature depending on whether they are in the shade or in the sun. This maintains the quality of the ice and at the same time saves energy.

The reason for the fundamental renovation of the Jaap Eden ice rink was that the historic open-air ice rink should remain in Amsterdam for the next 50 years. Therefore, the municipality took it over in 2023 and invested up to 16 million euros in the renovation of the rink.

The Jaap Edenbaan was opened in December 1961. It is the oldest open-air artificial ice rink in the world that is still used for skating. With more than half a million visitors a year, it is also one of the busiest ice rinks.

In the first month, a ticket for children up to and including 15 years costs only 1 euro.