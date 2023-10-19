A woman in Zoetermeer was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday after a child’s bicycle fell on her head. She was walking past the Savelsbos apartment building when the bike hit her from above. A minor boy was arrested in connection with the incident, AD reports.

The woman lost consciousness after the impact. The bike broke into three pieces. Emergency services rushed her to the hospital. She can't remember any of it, the 35-year-old woman told AD from the hospital.

"I was walking past the apartment with my 1.5-year-old son. What if the bike had fallen on him? Then he would be dead. I could have died too. My whole body hurts. My head, neck, shoulders, and back. I have wounds everywhere, and my nose is probably broken. I don't look good. I haven't been able to sleep or eat because of the pain. As soon as I take a step, I get dizzy," the woman said. "I hope he gets punished as severely as possible. Even if he is a minor."

Another resident of the apartment building in Meerzicht told the newspaper that this wasn't an isolated incident. "Bicycles and shopping carts are regularly thrown down. We have our suspicions, but we're not sure who's doing it. Once, a shopping cart hit the roof of the entrance so hard it went straight through."