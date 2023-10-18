Archeologists found two skeletons during excavations on the Grote Markt in Groningen. They believe the skeletons date from the early Middle Ages, likely from the period after 700 when Christianity first arrived in the Netherlands. One was buried in a hollowed-out tree trunk - a rare find in the Netherlands.

Archeologist Erik Akkerman told RTV Noord the skeletons were buried in a cemetery surrounding the church. He called the tree trunk grave something special. “Not something you find every day.” The archeologists immediately removed that grave to keep it safe. The other skeleton is still visible.

A physical anthropologist is currently examining both skeletons to learn more about who they were. “Was it a man or a woman, how tall was this person, how old was he?” Akerman told the broadcaster.

The team is also investigating where they come from. “Are they people who came from Germany or Scandinavia, or are they Frisians who lived here or perhaps from Drenthe?” Akkerman said. With that information, the archeologists may be able to track down still-living relatives.