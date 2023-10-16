The Netherlands men’s football team aims to make a significant move towards the 2024 European Championships in Germany next summer with an away game against Greece on Monday. The Dutch national team could be within reach of a direct ticket to the tournament if they secure a victory in Athens. Even with a draw, the teams will still have the opportunity to quality directly in the next game against Ireland in November.

Greece is three points ahead, with the Netherlands having played a game less. Should the Netherlands lose against Greece, they would lose control over securing the group's second spot. In that case, Greece would only need a draw against the already-qualified French team next month to guarantee their direct qualification for the European Championships. However, should this scenario occur, the Dutch team would still have another shot at qualification in the playoffs in March 2024.

National coach Ronald Koeman can once again count on Wout Weghorst, who has recovered from a knee injury. Just before the game, it will be decided whether the Hoffenheim striker or Donyell Malen will start the match.

The game at the OPAP Arena in Athens will kick off at 08.45 p.m. Dutch time.

The Netherlands men’s football team was beaten by France at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Friday in a qualifier for the European Championships. After playing Greece, the Dutch team will face Ireland on November 18 at the Johan Cruijff Arena and will travel to Gibraltar on November 21 for their last game of the qualifiers.