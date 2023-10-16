Oranje took a massive step towards qualification for Euro 2024 on Monday evening after a late penalty by Virgil van Dijk gave Ronald Koeman’s side a vital victory over fellow challengers Greece. Wout Weghorst had already missed a penalty earlier in the match.

Koeman made two changes to the side that faced France on Friday. Mats Wieffer and Steven Bergwijn were brought into the side, replacing Maarten de Roon and Joey Veerman.

Oranje knew that they would need to get at least a draw to keep their hopes of automatic qualification in their own hands. Greece set up defensively, relying on counterattacks down the right wing to hurt the Dutch.

After an appeal for a penalty was not awarded after eighteen minutes, it was the second time lucky for Koeman's side when they were given a spot-kick midway through the first half. Konstantinos Koulierakis was judged to have pulled over Virgil van Dijk. Despite Steven Bergwijn's impeccable record from the spot, Wout Weghorst took the penalty. Greek fans shone lasers into the striker's eyes before the penalty, and it may have had an effect as Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos easily saved his effort.

The Oranje captain van Dijk created his side's next chance of the match when he found Ajax winger Bergwijn with a pass from deep. Bergwijn's volley was knocked wide for a corner by Vlachodimos.

Bergwijn had another chance shortly after the restart when Konstantinos Mavropanos gave the ball away in a dangerous position. It was three Dutch attackers against two Greek defenders, but still, Vlachodimos made another vital save to force it out for a corner.

Greece manager Gus Poyet changed his formation to gradually go more attacking, which swung the match's momentum in Greece’s favor. AZ striker Vangelis Pavlidis was brought on for the closing stages, but he had the opposite of a positive effect as Oranje was awarded a very late penalty due to him fouling Denzel Dumfries. Referee Alejandro Hernandez was called to the monitor to check the decision, but he stood by it. Van Dijk took this one and made no mistake sending Vlachodimos the wrong way.

Hernandez was called to the monitor deep into injury time to possibly award the Netherlands a third penalty in the match after Brian Brobbey was tackled. But he did not award it on this occasion.

Koeman’s side are now level on points with Greece with a game in hand. They will face the Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar in their last two group fixtures. Greece has one match left, which is against the top of the group France.