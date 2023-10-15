The Wijnhaven building of Leiden University in The Hague will reopen on Monday, according to a statement published on the university's website on Sunday. The building was closed since Friday morning due to "an increased security risk." The university reported that, according to police investigations, "this is no longer the case.”

All teaching, research and other scheduled activities will return to normal as of Monday. The university wrote in the statement that the Executive Board took the decision to temporarily close the building to “ensure the safety of the academic community.”

The specific nature of the security risk remains undisclosed. “We can imagine that our students and staff may have questions about the temporary closure of Wijnhaven. Unfortunately, we cannot comment on the reason for the closure,” the university wrote.

The campus in The Hague primarily focuses on international law, peace, and security. The building is usually open throughout the week. However, due to the security concern, the university's board of directors decided to keep the building closed over the weekend as well.

The three Jewish schools in Amsterdam that were closed on Friday due to the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ call for protests to support the Palestinian people will also reopen on Monday, the Central Jewish Consultation (CJO) announced on Sunday.