Food prices in Dutch supermarkets rank among the lowest in Europe, according to a study by the European statistical agency Eurostat, AD reported on Saturday. The Dutch pay 2 percent less than the European average for their typical grocery cart.

In the Netherlands, bread and grains are notably cheaper, with prices 14 percent below the European average. The Dutch pay almost 12.5 percent less for fish, and milk, cheese, and eggs are priced 2.5 percent below the European benchmark.

The category labeled 'other foods' by the European statistical agency, which includes products like ready-made meals, spices, and baby food, shows that the Netherlands' prices are around 3.5 percent below the European average.

Switzerland tops the list, with food prices 63 percent higher than the European average. This is followed by the Scandinavian countries Norway, Denmark and Sweden. In Germany, groceries cost 7 percent more than the European average.

The findings contradict the perception of many Dutch individuals, especially those residing near the German border, who often consider German products to be more affordable and frequently shop there. Eurostat acknowledged that while some individual products may be more expensive in the Netherlands, not all are cheaper in Germany. Prices can vary significantly depending on the region and store type.

Rob Morren, a food market analyst at ABN Amro, agreed with the findings but added that "compared to the Netherlands, Germany often has lower base prices, but the Netherlands has many more products on promotion.”Over a quarter of the groceries purchased by the Dutch are on sale, a figure which is lower in Germany.