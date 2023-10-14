A person from Urk was arrested on Friday morning on suspicion of stealing and destroying Israeli flags on the night from Tuesday to Wednesday in Urk, the police announced on Friday.

Nearly two dozen Israeli flags were collected and set on fire in Urk on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. The municipality of Urk stated that the flags were taken from homes and burned next to De Poort church, a Reformed Protestant Church. Following the incident, a resident announced on Thursday he had ordered 350 new Israeli flags for the people of Urk.

Op #Urk zijn vannacht de Israelische vlaggen van de huizen gerukt, vernield en in brand gestoken. pic.twitter.com/jJQtXqvpEm — CIDI (@CIDI_nieuws) October 11, 2023

“The police are investigating the matter and have spoken to several residents to record reports. This led the police to track down the suspect,” the police stated on Friday. The police did not provide more information about the suspect

The police are still seeking witnesses related to theft and burning, and ask anyone with tips, information or images to come forward.