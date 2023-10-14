Klaas Knot, the president of De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), stated in an interview with ANP that the European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to keep interest rates in the Eurozone at their current high level for at least another year. He did not rule out an additional rate hike if needed to control inflation.

Last month, the central bank in Frankfurt raised the Eurozone's interest rate for the tenth consecutive time, reaching its highest level ever. Several ECB policymakers and experts hinted that this series of increases might stop for now. However, predictions vary on when the rate might decrease again.

"Markets anticipate a rate cut by mid-next year, but I believe that's premature," Knot expressed on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Marrakech. "For now, I'd expect rates to remain at their current levels."

Knot emphasized that he, along with other ECB policymakers, will reassess the most prudent decision for interest rates during every rate meeting. This is why he is not ruling out another increase. "Rates aren't going back to the low levels of the 2010s anytime soon. That was an anomaly,” he added.

One reason for this stance is the increasing fragmentation of the world into distinct trade blocks. As trade tensions rise and global integration seems to recede, the era where a constant influx of products entered the global market at ever-decreasing prices is ending. This shift makes it challenging to reduce inflation, Knot commented.

In the United States, the path the Federal Reserve might take with interest rates to counter significant price hikes remains ambiguous. "The Fed is still grappling with the question: Have we done enough?" Knot noted.

Meanwhile, the risks of higher interest rates are becoming evident. Earlier this week, DNB warned of an increased risk of defaults, especially among businesses, due to significantly higher borrowing costs. Additionally, national debt is expected to surge as governments face greater interest burdens.

Nevertheless, Knot stressed the importance of first getting inflation under control. In his view, continuously soaring prices benefit no one, and they hit those with limited financial means the hardest.