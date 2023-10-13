Friday will be very crowded on and around the Johan Cruijff Boulevard. Oranje is playing against France, there are two big events in the Ziggo Dome and AFAS Live, and the recorded Taylor Swift Eras Tour is opening in the Pathe movie theater.

Danny Vera is performing at a sold-out concert in the Ziggo Dome this evening. The World Padel Tour is happening at AFAS Live from the afternoon. The first showing of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour at the Pathe theater in the area starts at 6:00 p.m. And the Johan Cruijff Arena opens its doors for football fans at 6:45 p.m., with the sold-out match starting two hours later.

The Ziggo Dome, AFAS Live, and the Johan Cruijff Arena have all warned their visitors to expect crowds, according to AT5. The arena urged football fans to be at the right entrance by no later than 7:45 p.m.

All the events are also ending at around the same time, so the night will also be crowded. The Oranje match ends at 11:00 p.m., the Dany Vera concert around 11:15 p.m., the World Padel Tour at around midnight, and the last Taylor Swift screenings at 11:00 p.m. and 00:30 a.m.

Travelers’ association ANWB also warned of busy roads in the Netherlands on Friday due to the fall break starting in the Midden and Zuid regions and weather conditions. Vacation traffic will mostly affect roads in Noord-Brabant and Gelderland, and traffic along the coast may be hindered by strong winds.