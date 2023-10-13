The Public Prosecution Service (OM) has punished four Dutch companies and eight people for violating economic sanctions by helping to build the controversial bridge between Russia and Crimea. The cases against three other companies are still ongoing, De Gelderlander reports.

According to the OM, the companies supplied pile hammers and parts for the bridge and also provided technical assistance. “The Crimean Bridge was built partly due to the use of Dutch knowledge and expertise,” the OM said.

The OM imposed fines between 5,000 and 100,000 euros on the companies and community service between 20 and 60 hours on the people involved. The sentences were imposed without court intervention - the OM reached settlement agreements with the companies and individuals involved.

Russia built the bridge between its mainland and the peninsula after it annexed Crimea in 2014. The European Union imposed economic sanctions on the country, banning the bridge's construction.

The OM launched this investigation after De Gelerlander reported in 2017 that two companies from Dodewaard and Milsbeek were involved in constructing the Crimean Bridge. According to the OM, there is enough evidence to prove that seven companies committed criminal offenses by violating the economic sanctions in effect at the time.

The persons involved are accused of deliberately selling parts and providing technical assistance for the bridge's construction. They and the businesses knew or should have known that their activities violated economic sanctions.

The handling of the still pending cases against three companies and an unknown number of individuals will happen before the end of the year, the OM expects. Some of the cases may go to trial.