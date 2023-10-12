Mayor Jan van Zanen of The Hague fears that the events in Israel and Palestinian territories will lead to “possible tensions in the city.” Show understanding for each other, Van Zanen urged Hague residents in a city council debate where the political parties clashed harshly on whether or not to hoist the Israeli flag, Omroep West reports.

The Hague decided to fly the city flag at half mast following the war that broke out between the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip and Israel. The Christian and right-wing parties CU/SGP, CDA, PVV, and VVD wanted the city to hoist the Israeli flag next to the city hall or project it onto the building. The VVD called the decision not to “contentless neutrality to preserve peace in the city,” And CU/SGP accused the council of not showing the courage to stand next to Israel.

Left-wing SP, PvdD, and pro-diversity party DENK called it good that the city did not choose a side. They’re happy with the decision to fly the city flag at half mast to show solidarity and support for all innocent victims. “In this way, we show that we are sad for all the civilian casualties that have occurred,” said Janet Ramesar (SP).

Mayor Van Zanen joined the council meeting after attending an interfaith gathering at the Peace Palace. Haltingly, he repeated and affirmed the parties’ words that the violence was horrific and terrible. “I ask for understanding for each other, a listening ear for the other, but above all, an arm around the shoulder. An arm around the shoulder for everyone who needs it in these difficult times.”

Throughout the Netherlands, tensions are flaring between people showing support for Israel and those expressing support for the Palestinian people. In Urk, for example, someone stole Israeli flags hung on locals’ houses and set them on fire. There have also been demonstrations for both sides, with more to come.

In Amsterdam, Jewish, Christian, and Israeli organizations will hold a manifestation on Dam Square this evening to commemorate the Hamas attack on Israel this weekend. In The Hague, Edwing Wagensveld of far-right anti-Islam organization Pegida plans to tear up a Koran at the Palestinian Mission on Nieuwe Parklaan. He called it a counter-action to the Hamas attack.