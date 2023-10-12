The FC Engelen 4 goalkeeper, who got seriously hurt during a match on Sunday afternoon, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Wednesday, his club reported. Lenard den Teuling (41) got hit in the head when colliding with a player from RKDVC 11. A helicopter landed on the field with a trauma team, who stabilized the keeper before rushing him to the hospital.

“The news hit us like a bomb,” FC Engelen said in the statement on their website. Den Teuling is survived by a wife and two sons, aged 16 and 11. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.” RKDVC 11 from Drunten also expressed condolences on social media.

The collision happened during a league match on Sunday. “Our goalkeeper went for the ball and was hit in the head by a leg, foot, or whatever from an RKDVC player. Everyone quickly noticed that something was wrong. The opponent was also quite upset,” Wim van Sambeek, a board member of the Den Bosch football club, told Omroep Brabant.

Because the severity of the situation was clear immediately, the emergency services were called, and an air ambulance was dispatched. The goalkeeper was rushed to a hospital in Tilburg, where he underwent surgery.

The match was halted immediately after the accident, and after consultation with the KNVB and opponents, two other FC Engelen matches were canceled.

The teams that Lenard den Teuling played for and trained with will meet on Thursday. There will be a meeting for all members of FC Engelen on Friday. All of the club’s matches this weekend have been canceled.