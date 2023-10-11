The Dutch police registered 6 percent more crimes last year than in 2021. The figures are still below the 2019 level and much lower than a decade ago, the Scientific Research and Documentation Center (WODC), Statistics Netherlands (CBS), and the Council for the Judiciary reported on Wednesday.

Along with the rise in registered crimes, the number of registered suspects increased by 5 percent, and the number of cases forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service (OM) summonses issued both climbed by 7 percent,

The number of sanctions for crimes, like fines, prison sentences, or community service, increased by 2 percent last year. Sanctions imposed by the OM and the courts increased by 11 and 1 percent, respectively, but sanctions imposed by the police dropped by 29 percent. The WODC did not give an explanation for why the police imposed fewer sanctions.

While the number of crimes in the Netherlands is rising, it is still significantly lower than a decade ago. Over the past 11 years, the number of crimes registered in the Netherlands dropped by 30 percent. The estimated number of Netherlands residents who fell victim to traditional crimes like violence, theft, and vandalism was 40 percent lower last year than in 2012.

“The decrease in registered crimes is visible in the whole chain,” the WODC said. Fewer crimes, fewer suspects arrested, fewer people prosecuted, and fewer sentences imposed. The number of sanctions for crimes imposed by the police, the OM, and the courts fell by 43 percent compared to 2012.