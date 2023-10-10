The search for the remains of Germa van den Boom, a 19-year-old woman who disappeared in 1984, in a garden in Nieuwendijk, Brabant, yielded no results. Nothing of significance was found in the search for the woman. "This means that this search has come to an end," the police stated on Tuesday afternoon.

The police started searching the garden of a home in Nieuwendijk for the remains of German van den Boom on Tuesday morning. The police received a tip through the Peter R. de Vries foundation that the young woman may be buried in the garden of the home that used to belong to one of her relatives.

Germa disappeared on 28 July 1984 when she was home alone in Werkendam for the weekend for the first time. “After an evening out, Germa van den Boom was never heard from again,” the police said on her missing person page. “Given the evidence found at the time, the police assume that she disappeared through a crime.”

In October last year, the Pieter R. de Vries foundation picked up her case and promised a reward of 250,000 euros for the tip that led to Germa’s whereabouts. One of the tips received led to today’s search, the police said.