The synagogue in Tilburg has been threatened since the Hamas terrorist group’s attacks in Israel and Israel’s responding war declaration and counter-actions. The synagogue always gets threats, but they are increasing, Marc Daniel Ben Avi, chairman of the synagogue in Tilburg, told Omroep Brabant.

“There are many indications that there are people who want to attack synagogues,” Marc Daniel said. The synagogue in Tilburg has members throughout the southern Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. “We are an important place for Liberal Jews.”

Marc Daniel doesn’t expect organized attacks on his synagogue but worries about terrorists acting alone. “We are dealing with anti-Semitism and copy-paste behavior.”

The police confirmed to Omroep Brabant that there are always threats against the Jewish community. A spokesperson said that the police received no new reports since the Hamas attacks, but there has been extra camera surveillance at the synagogue in recent weeks. The National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security sent a letter to mayors asking for extra security measures around synagogues because Jewish people don’t feel safe before and after services.

In the meantime, the activities at the Tilburg synagogue will continue as usual. “We will not allow ourselves to be oppressed by anyone. However, we no longer make our agenda public and must do our activities almost underground for our safety,” Marc Daniel said. They have to be careful and stay alert. “We cannot be hospitable now, and we will have to tighten access to the synagogues.”

Marc Daniel has lived in the Netherlands for years. He still has family and friends living in Israel. “I’m very worried about my brother,” he said. He lives eight kilometers from the Gaza Strip and in one of the first villages Hamas invaded on Saturday. Early on Saturday morning, Marc Daniel received a message from his brother that shots were being fired around his home and that he was going to a safe room. They haven’t heard from him since Saturday evening. “We don’t know if my brother is okay. We are powerless.”