Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Deputy Prime Ministers, and several other involved Cabinet members will meet on Monday morning to discuss the situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories. Israel declared war after Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist organization, launched an “unprecedented” surprise attack, killing some 700 Israelis. More than 400 people have been killed in Gaza. Airlines Transavia, KLM, and EasyJet have canceled all their flights to Tel Aviv on Monday.

The Cabinet members will meet in the National Security Council, which was established at the end of last year. In addition to Rutte and the Deputy Prime Ministers of D66, CDA, and ChristenUnie, Minister Hanke Bruins Slot of Foreign Affairs and Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren are on the council, as is Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz, Energy Minister Rob Jetten, and Home Affairs Minister Hugo de Jonge. It is unclear whether the full council will meet on Monday.

Over the weekend, Rutte already spoke with Bruins Slot and Ollongren. “We will, of course, look at how the situation affects Dutch people in Israel,” Rutte said. The government is “extra alert” to the safety of the Jewish community, he added. The Cabinet will discuss this with representatives of that community later this week.

On Sunday, the National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security said that he saw no indications of an increased threat due to the Hamas attack and the Israeli counter-reaction. “We are keeping a close eye on it,” said a spokesperson. The anti-terrorism coordinator is “alert on all fronts.”

VVD leader Yeşilgöz condemned the violence of Hamas at a solidarity evening for Israel. “We must stand up against these barbaric acts,” she said at the event organized by Jewish organizations. “Unreservedly condemn this violence.”

Yeşilgöz said the Hamas behaved like animals. Anyone who thinks they can pour out this terror on the Jewish population automatically finds us against them. Shoulder to shoulder. One with Israel.”

Yeşilgöz, also the outgoing Justice Minister, stressed that the conflict also affected the lives of Jewish Dutch people. “I understand your unrest, your fear,” said the Minister. “If you send your children to school tomorrow. If you want to visit the synagogue. And in all those other places where you want to be, without having to look over your shoulder.”

Dutch mosques response

The umbrella organizations for regional Dutch mosques said in a statement that they “regretted the loss of all innocent lives and the many injured” due to the Hamas attack on Israel and the Israeli counter-offensive on the Gaza Strip. “Our thoughts go out to the families of the innocents affected by this tragedy,” the mosque said.

“The structural cause of the ongoing conflict in this region is the unlawful occupation of Palestinian territories,” the mosques said. “The 75-year violation of the Palestinian people’s human rights is a source of deep concern to us. It is time for the international community to recognize these violations and take steps to end this occupation and the imperialist violence that accompanies it.”

According to the mosques, the recent escalation “has been fueled by the many violent police, military, and settler raids on the Al Aqsa Mosque and the continued expulsion of Palestinian families from their homes.” The mosque domes call for “peace, dialogue, and an actual just solution to this long-standing conflict.”

Canceled flights

Airlines Transavia, KLM, and EasyJet have canceled flights to Tel Aviv scheduled for Monday. These airlines also canceled flights to Israel this weekend. The Transavia flight from Tel Aviv to Amsterdam on Monday has also been canceled. Two El Al flights and an Arkia flight from Amsterdam to Tel Aviv will still happen.

All airlines said they are closely monitoring the security situation in Israel. Travelers are urged to continue checking the status of their flights to the country.

Flags

Noord-Holland’s provincial house in Haarlem, the Ministry of General Affairs on the Binnenhof in The Hague, and the Amsterdam town hall will fly the Israeli flag on Monday. “Out of sympathy for those affected by the terrorist attack in Israel and all who mourn and fear the fate of family and loved ones,” Noord-Holland said on X.

In Utrecht, the Utrecht flag will fly at half-mast on Monday “for all civilian victims killed during the intense violence this past weekend,” mayor Sharon Dijksma said in a post on X. “We are following the situation in and around Israel with great care,” Dijksma wrote. “Our thoughts go out to Utrecht residents with loved ones in the affected areas.”

The Hague will also fly the city flag at half-mast in solidarity with the victims, a spokesperson said. Over the weekend, mayor Jan van Zanen of The Hague said through his spokesperson that he considered raising the Israeli flag “not appropriate” at this time.