A police officer fired at the occupants of a car that had struck an officer on Marco Polostraat in Amsterdam West on Monday afternoon. One suspect was injured during the shooting and was arrested along with another individual. The officer who was hit was taken to the hospital, the national unit of the Dutch police force reported.

Bij politiecontrole op de A2 is een voertuig gecontroleerd waarbij een flinke hoeveelheid verdovende middelen is aangetroffen. Bij de doorstap die daarop volgde in een woning aan de Marco Polostraat in Amsterdam reed een auto in op collega's. 1/2 — Landelijke Eenheid (@POL_Lnd_Eenheid) October 9, 2023

During a check on the A2 highway, officers discovered narcotics inside a vehicle. The quantity was significant, the police noted. This prompted a decision to inspect a residence on Marco Polostraat in Amsterdam. When the police arrived, a car suddenly drove into a group of police officers, injuring one. The driver of the car then sped off, causing the other officers to open fire. Two suspects were arrested, and an investigation is currently underway.

Bij de schietpartij op de Marco #Polostraat in De #Baarsjes schoot de politie op een wegrijdende automobilist die op de agenten was ingereden. Bij de schoten die werden gelost raakte een man gewond, ook een agent raakte gewond. De politie heeft twee verdachten aangehouden. pic.twitter.com/ESe0ExaFPQ — Robby Hiel (@PersburoUNN) October 9, 2023

One officer was injured and received medical treatment at a hospital. The police reported that one of the suspects was injured. According to AT5, the suspect sustained an injury to his leg.