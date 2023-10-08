The area around the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam has been declared a so-called security risk area by the city of Amsterdam for Sunday. The reason for this measure is the football match between Ajax and AZ, which starts on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Mayor Femke Halsema decided to take this step on Saturday after consultation with the Public Prosecution Service and the police.

The police expect that the fans are out to disrupt public order. The measure allows the police to preventively check everyone in the area for possession of fireworks or weapons from noon.

It affects the area around the Johan Cruijff ArenA and the Strandvliet, Bijlmer Arena and Bullewijk train stations. The parking lots near De Toekomst (P2, P-Bus and P-Plus) also fall under the security risk area, the municipality said.

Ajax announced in a statement on Friday that the club will have to take tougher measures if fans continue to fail to behave appropriately during matches. The club will then consider putting up nets or even playing without spectators, NU.nl reported.

Mayor Femke Halsema, the police and Ajax hope that it does not come to that. They say they are "for the time being supporting tens of thousands of well-intentioned Ajax supporters who behave well and should be able to enjoy football safely and undisturbed," the newspaper wrote.

Two weeks ago, riots broke out at the Johan Cruijff ArenA after the abandoned match against Feyenoord. Hundreds of Ajax supporters stormed the main entrance of the stadium. They threw stones and other objects at the police.