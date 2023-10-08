PSV continued their dominance in the Eredivisie this season by beating Sparta Rotterdam 0-4 away on Sunday. Peter Bosz's side still has a 100% record after eight matches.

The Eindhovenaren thought they had taken the lead through Luuk de Jong after 40 minutes, but the goal was disallowed after a foul by Malik Tillman in the build-up. Tillman made up for his error in the 51st minute by giving PSV the lead. De Jong turned provider on this occasion, playing the US international in, who smashed his shot into the bottom corner.

The second goal will possibly go down as one of the goals of the season. Johan Bakayoko cut inside before belting the ball straight into the top corner. Hirving Lozano was important for the goal. The Mexican winger had also given the pass to start the attack for the first goal.

Yorbe Vertessen’s goal was much easier to make it 0-3 with just over ten minutes to go. The young winger placed the ball into an empty goal after Guus Till’s header was initially saved by Nick Olij.

Lozano showed his importance again as Sparta defender Said Bakari fouled the Mexican international for a penalty. Captain Luuk de Jong took it and scored to send PSV into the international break as the league leaders.

FC Volendam picked up their first victory of the season on Friday against fellow strugglers FC Utrecht.

Utrecht’s job was made a lot harder when their captain, Nick Viergever, was sent off after just three minutes played. The defender put in a dangerous tackle on Lequincio Zeefuik.

Volendam were wasteful in front of goal, missing several chances in the first half before taking the lead after 56 minutes played. A great pass from Milan de Haan found Garang Kuol. Experienced striker Robert Muhren was on hand to knock Kuol’s cross into the net.

FC Utrecht were not allowed to bring away fans to the Kras stadium. It was decided two hours before the match by the city council of Volendam that it was a security risk.

But there was little to cheer for either way for Utrecht as Ron Jan’s side dropped to the bottom spot in the Eredivisie table, having played a match more than FC Volendam ahead of them.