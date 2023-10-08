Two children were seriously injured when the car they were in overturned on the A16 highway in Rotterdam on Sunday. It was a single-vehicle accident, the police reported.

Op de A16 is bij een eenzijdig ongeval een auto over de kop geslagen. De inzittenden, 1 volwassen vrouw en 5 kinderen, liepen allen letsel op, waarvan 2 kinderen ernstig. Allen zijn naar het ziekenhuis gebracht. De A16 voor de afslag A20 idrv Utrecht is volledig afgesloten. — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) October 8, 2023

According to the police, there were two other children and two adults in the car. The four car occupants were also injured and were taken to a hospital.

The A16 is completely closed before the exit to the A20 in the direction of Utrecht.