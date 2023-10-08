Sunday, 8 October 2023 - 17:25
Four children and two adults injured after car overturns on A16 in Rotterdam
Two children were seriously injured when the car they were in overturned on the A16 highway in Rotterdam on Sunday. It was a single-vehicle accident, the police reported.
Op de A16 is bij een eenzijdig ongeval een auto over de kop geslagen. De inzittenden, 1 volwassen vrouw en 5 kinderen, liepen allen letsel op, waarvan 2 kinderen ernstig. Allen zijn naar het ziekenhuis gebracht. De A16 voor de afslag A20 idrv Utrecht is volledig afgesloten.— Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) October 8, 2023
According to the police, there were two other children and two adults in the car. The four car occupants were also injured and were taken to a hospital.
The A16 is completely closed before the exit to the A20 in the direction of Utrecht.
Reporting by ANP