Feyenoord won the away match at PEC Zwolle convincingly and recovered from the loss against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Arne Slot’s side won 2-0 in Zwolle. Santiago Gimenez scored both goals for the Rotterdammers.

It was a case of wait-and-see for Slot of what his side could bring after the intensive match in Madrid, which they lost 3-2. The Feyenoord manager had to do it without Gernot Trauner, who was unfit. Lutsharel Geertruida moved to the centre with Bart Nieuwkoop at right back. Yankubah Minteh was picked above Ramiz Zerrouki and started as a Right Winger. Calvin Stengs dropped back a line.

PEC Zwolle manager Johnny Jansen could not use Lennart Thy and Ferdy Druijff, who were responsible for four of Zwolle’s seven goals this season. Captain Bram van Polen was also unavailable due to knee issues. Jansen gave Dean Huiberts and Tolis Vellios a start up front.

The Rotterdammers pressed early and tried to create chances with high-tempo play, but they were wasteful in front of goal. Minteh was sent through after a good pass by Gimenez, but goalkeeper Jasper Schendelaar saved his shot. Gimenez made it 1-0 five minutes later. He took advantage of poor defending by the PEC defenders and goalkeeper Schendelaar and scored with a half-volley.

Feyenoord kept the initiative in the second half, but it did not lead to many chances. After PEC failed to clear the ball, Quinten Timber headed it to Gimenez, who shot instantly and left the goalkeeper with no chance. The Mexican brought his goal tally to twelve goals in eight games. With that, he passed the number of club icons Cor van der Gijp and Ove Kindvall, who scored eleven goals in eight games in 1960 and 1967.

PEC had a chance after an hour via Huiberts, but he could not get the ball past goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther. Slot brought Zerrouki on in the closing stages. Leo Sauer, Alireza Jahanbaksch, and former PEC player Thomas Beelen followed. Feyenoord could not keep the tempo and sharpness after a tough week. PEC, however, lacked the quality to trouble the reigning champions.