Max Verstappen is a three-time F1 champion. The 26-year-old won his third F1 title in Qatar at the sprint race on Saturday after his closest challenger, Sergio Perez, did not finish the race.

Verstappen is the 11th driver in F1 history with three or more world titles. Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher are the record holders with seven titles. Verstappen has equaled his father-in-law, Nelson Piquet, with the victory. The Brazilian also won three titles in 1981, 1983, and 1987.

It was clear before the race that Verstappen only needed a top-six spot to win the title if Perez picked up points. However, Perez crashed out after a collision with Sebastian Ocon.

Verstappen finished second in the sprint race after a poor start, which had him in sixth.

There are still six races left in the F1 season, one being the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday. This is the earliest title in a season since Michael Schumacher in 2002 with Ferrari.

Verstappen won 13 of the 16 races this season. He had one race where he did not finish in a podium place, which was in Singapore.