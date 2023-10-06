The police arrested two people after the AZ-Legia Warschau match in Alkmaar, a police spokesperson told ANP during the early hours of Friday morning. Before the match, Legia supporters stormed the entrance of the AZ stadium and left a riot police officer unconscious. The police also used tear gas on Legia supporters.

The two arrested people are suspected of assault. The police could not say what exactly happened. However, Polish media report that it concerns two players from the Polish club. The riot police allegedly stormed the players’ bus and arrested the football players. Images circulating on social media allegedly show skirmishes between the riot police and Legia representatives near the bus. According to Polish TVP Sport, the chairman and owner of the club suffered blows.

The police said they couldn’t comment on this and expected to have more information on Friday morning.

Before the match, it was also restless in the stadium. Supporters of Legia Warsaw stormed the entrance gate of the stadium. The riot police on site could not stop the Polish supporters. A riot police officer was left unconscious after the supporters cornered him.

Legia supporters also took several batons and pepper spray off the riot police. A police spokesperson said that no one had been arrested, but the police kept their “finger on the pulse.” The injured officer was treated for his injuries and could keep working.

According to the police, it was restless at the entrance to the away section of the AZ stadium on Thursday evening. The police used tear gas to stop the supporters, but some got through the entrance gate.

The police spokesperson said some fans did not have a ticket with them. They had to pick up tickets at the ADO stadium in The Hague as agreed. From there, they would be taken by bus to the stadium in Almaar, But according to the spokesperson, many Legia supporters went to the AZ stadium on their own and forced their way in without a ticket.

The fans were banned from the Alkmaar city center due to the preparations for 450 years of Alkmaars Ontzet this weekend. It remained quiet in the city center on Thursday.

Because of indications during the afternoon that Legia supporters wouldn’t adhere to the agreements and likely had fireworks with them, the mayor designated the area around Alkmaar station and the stadium as a safety risk area. That meant the police could stop and frisk people.