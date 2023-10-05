Women are allowed to swim topless in Amsterdam’s pools and canals and everywhere else that swimming is permitted. Sports alderman Sofyan Mbarki did not have to actively change any regulations to follow Berlin’s example. However, it took a few months to call up swimming pool owners and remind them that bikini tops aren’t mandatory, Parool reports.

In May, D66 city councilor Ilana Rooderkerk called on Amsterdam to follow Berlin’s example and abolish the bikini top obligation in public swimming areas. “Free the nipple,” she concluded her speech at the time. Alderman Mbarki promised to look into the exact rules and whether there’s a need to change them.

Turns out, that wasn’t necessary. “It was and is possible for women to swim in the pool without a top,” he said on Wednesday. Over the past few months, he brought that fact to the attention of the swimming pools to avoid any incidents. Women can also swim topless in all other public places in the city where swimming is allowed.